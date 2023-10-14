WATCH: Peabody ends St. Mary’s perfect season with 39-21 win

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In what was perhaps the best win at Peabody so far for second-year head coach Harry Coleman, the Warhorses put an end to St. Mary’s undefeated season in a 39-21 win in KALB’s Southern Air Cool Game of the Week.

The Warhorses avenged a 58-6 loss to the Tigers a season ago. Peabody became the first team since Abbeville in Week 1 of last year to beat St. Mary’s in the regular season.

Peabody heads into Week 8 with a 5-2 record.

