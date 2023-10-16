Authorities ask for public’s help in identifying person connected with illegal hunting

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the owner of a vehicle who may be connected to illegal hunting near Leesville.

Authorities ask for the public's help in identifying the owner of the vehicle shown in the photograph in reference to an illegal hunting complaint.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said this is in reference to a complaint regarding illegal hunting in the area of Tank Trail Road.

VPSO asks anyone with information to contact Detective Mike Martin at 337-238-1311.

