Authorities ask for public’s help in identifying person connected with illegal hunting
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the owner of a vehicle who may be connected to illegal hunting near Leesville.
Authorities said this is in reference to a complaint regarding illegal hunting in the area of Tank Trail Road.
VPSO asks anyone with information to contact Detective Mike Martin at 337-238-1311.
