Authorities ask for public’s help in identifying person connected with illegal hunting

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the owner of a vehicle who may be connected to illegal hunting near Leesville.

Authorities ask for the public's help in identifying the owner of the vehicle shown in the photograph in reference to an illegal hunting complaint. (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said this is in reference to a complaint regarding illegal hunting in the area of Tank Trail Road.

VPSO asks anyone with information to contact Detective Mike Martin at 337-238-1311.

