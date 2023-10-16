BPSO looking for runaway juvenile
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following has been provided by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office:
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Zachary Slaydon of Longville.
Zachary is 5′8″ and 140lbs. He was last seen in the 500 block of S A Cooley Rd. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, camouflage pants, and a camouflage hat.
If you have any information regarding Zachary’s whereabouts, please contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.