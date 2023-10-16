Buckeye earns Week 7 Play of the Week honors after trick action play against Bunkie

Buckeye earns Week 7 Play of the Week honors after trick action play against Bunkie
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - From explosive touchdowns to nasty interceptions with stiff arms to trick plays, the Farm Bureau Play of the Week for Week 7 featured Peabody, Avoyelles and Buckeye.

Only one could come out on top, the community voted and with 47% of the votes, Buckeye’s trick action play where quarterback Adam Brodnax handed the ball off to Jim Burlew, who then tossed it to Haidyn Boone, then back to Brodnax who found Jesse Standlee for the huge gain earns Week 7 Play of the Week.

