La. OMV offering free identity theft protection until Oct. 31 due to cyber attack

OMV is offering this valuable resource to help protect against identity theft and fraud.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is encouraging all residents affected by the MoveIT data breach to enroll in the complimentary LifeLock Standard identity protection before October 31, 2023. In an ongoing effort to safeguard the personal information and financial well-being of citizens, OMV is offering this valuable resource to help protect against identity theft and fraud. To activate a membership online and get protection at no cost for one year, visit nextsteps.la.gov/enrollment. Residents under the age of 18 should have a parent or guardian call (866) 861-8717 for additional questions. The call center is open twenty-four hours per day and seven days a week.

OMV encourages all Louisianans whose information was involved in this incident to monitor for the possibility of fraud and identity theft by reviewing your financial statements and credit reports for any unauthorized activity. If you notice any unauthorized activity, contact the relevant financial institution or the credit bureau reporting the activity immediately. To help prevent something like this from happening again, safeguards and technical security measures were implemented to further protect and monitor the MOVEIt environment.

Additionally, residents can utilize the steps below to mitigate the risk of identity theft.

Step 1. Freeze Your Credit

Step 2. Change All Passwords

Step 3. Protect Your Tax Refund and Returns with the Internal Revenue Service

Step 4. Check your Social Security Benefits

Step 5. Report Suspected Identity Theft

Step 6. Monitoring Additional Government Benefits

Please remain vigilant for attempted scams, phishing efforts, or communications from unknown sources, and report any such activity to Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Exchange Center at 1-800-434-8007. The state remains in contact with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to ensure that any new intelligence or resources are made available to Louisiana’s citizens.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB Election Results
RECAP: Election Night - Oct. 14
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Ring of Fire Eclipse as seen in Odessa, Texas
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Eclipse 2023
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76

Latest News

SPORTSNITE: Lamar “Primetime” Gafford joins the show to breakdown Week 7 of HS football
SPORTSNITE: Lamar “Primetime” Gafford joins the show to breakdown Week 7 of HS football
Buckeye earns Week 7 Play of the Week honors after trick action play against Bunkie
Buckeye earns Week 7 Play of the Week honors after trick action play against Bunkie
KALB Election Results
RECAP: Election Night - Oct. 14
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP