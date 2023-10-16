New info revealed about roommate of NSU student killed in shooting

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - We have learned new information about John McIntosh, 27, who was the roommate of Ronnie Caldwell, the Northwestern State University football player who was killed at the Quad Apartment Complex on University Parkway on Thursday, October 12.

McIntosh was arrested Friday, just one day following the death of Caldwell. Natchitoches Police arrested him for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

It is important to note that police have not confirmed if McIntosh’s arrest is connected to Caldwell’s death.

However, we did confirm with police that McIntosh had been arrested in Natchitoches nine years prior for attempted second-degree murder.

KALB reached out to the district attorney’s office on the status of that case, and we are expecting more information later this week.

At this time, we also do not know how McIntosh and Caldwell became roommates.

Related:
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
NSU mourns the loss of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell
GoFundMe account made for Ronnie Caldwell

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB Election Results
RECAP: Election Night - Oct. 14
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Alexander Finch Jr
Suspect wanted in connection with 4th Street shooting
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Ring of Fire Eclipse as seen in Odessa, Texas
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Eclipse 2023

Latest News

We have learned new information about the roommate of slain NSU student Ronnie Caldwell.
New info revealed about roommate of NSU student killed in shooting
Camp Beauregard in Pineville, La.
Redesignation ceremony set for Camp Beauregard in Pineville
Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges
The Rapides Parish Fair near LSUA in Alexandria, La. on October 12, 2023.
Rapides Parish Fair attendance slightly low for 2023