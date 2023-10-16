New info revealed about roommate of NSU student killed in shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - We have learned new information about John McIntosh, 27, who was the roommate of Ronnie Caldwell, the Northwestern State University football player who was killed at the Quad Apartment Complex on University Parkway on Thursday, October 12.

McIntosh was arrested Friday, just one day following the death of Caldwell. Natchitoches Police arrested him for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

It is important to note that police have not confirmed if McIntosh’s arrest is connected to Caldwell’s death.

However, we did confirm with police that McIntosh had been arrested in Natchitoches nine years prior for attempted second-degree murder.

KALB reached out to the district attorney’s office on the status of that case, and we are expecting more information later this week.

At this time, we also do not know how McIntosh and Caldwell became roommates.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.