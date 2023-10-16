NSU-SLU game moved to Thursday night; volleyball match moved up

NSU schedule change
NSU schedule change(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By NSU
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The following has been provided by NSU:

Northwestern State’s football game against Southeastern has been moved to Thursday night (Oct. 19) at Turpin Stadium.

The decision to move the game came after Northwestern State learned the wake and funeral services for Ronnie Caldwell will be held Friday and Saturday in Austin, Texas. By moving the game, NSU players and staff will be able to attend the services.

Caldwell, a junior safety, died following an incident at an off-campus apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The Demons and Lions will kick off at 7 p.m., and the game still will air on ESPN+. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. instead of the typical two hours ahead of kickoff.

For ticket information or questions, contact the Northwestern State Athletics Ticket Office at 318-357-4268.

The decision to move the football game to Thursday also altered Northwestern State’s volleyball schedule.

Northwestern State will host New Orleans on Thursday with that match being moved to a 2 p.m. first serve inside Prather Coliseum.

