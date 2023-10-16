Rapides Parish Fair attendance slightly low for 2023

Attendance numbers are slightly down from last year.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The 2023 Rapides Parish Fair has come and gone, finishing up its 63rd year on Sunday, October 15.

While we know many of you stopped by to ride the rides and grab some funnel cake, officials with the fair said that attendance numbers are slightly down from last year, about 4.3 percent.

While about 30,000 people paid to attend the carnival, another 10,000 are believed to have attended the other festivities.

Attendance was down on Wednesday, likely because of bad weather, but the fair saw near-record numbers on Saturday and Sunday.

