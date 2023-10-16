Redesignation ceremony set for Camp Beauregard in Pineville

Camp Beauregard in Pineville, La.
Camp Beauregard in Pineville, La.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana National Guard is scheduled to host a redesignation ceremony at Camp Beauregard in Pineville on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

A committee, made up of 14 military, local and state officials, reviewed 234 potential names and made their recommendations to the Adjutant General. After careful consideration, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell selected the name with the top number of votes from the committee: Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville.

While the name of this installation is changing, the mission does not. The installation will remain committed to support all training of the LANG and Department of Defense customers in support of military and emergency operations, both federal and state.

The ceremony will be at Dabadie Gym and Fitness Center, 1295 15th Street.

