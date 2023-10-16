SPORTSNITE: Lamar “Primetime” Gafford joins the show to breakdown Week 7 of HS football

By Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 7 of high school football has come and gone, and there were a few spooky outcomes on Friday the 13th.

Lamar “Primetime” Gafford joins the show to breakdown the interesting outcomes from Friday night and shares which teams have surprised him so far this season, along with who has a strong chance to get the Dome.

