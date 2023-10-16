Suspect wanted in connection with Monroe Street robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in connection with a robbery that happened on Monroe Street on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Malik Herbert.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

