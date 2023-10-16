Vernon Sheriff: Four vehicles stolen in early morning by one suspect

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a single suspect in a string of vehicle thefts that occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 14.

Two vehicles were stolen from a home on West Hawthorn Road, one vehicle was stolen on Hidden Trails Road in the area of the Tank Trail, and one vehicle was stolen on James Drive, VPSO said. Surveillance video shows a white pickup truck driving through the area before one suspect exited the vehicle and committed the thefts, VPSO said.

The four vehicles taken were unlocked with the keys inside of the vehicles, VPSO said.

Anyone with information can contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

