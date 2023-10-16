Vernon Sheriff: Four vehicles stolen in early morning by one suspect

By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a single suspect in a string of vehicle thefts that occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 14.

Two vehicles were stolen from a home on West Hawthorn Road, one vehicle was stolen on Hidden Trails Road in the area of the Tank Trail, and one vehicle was stolen on James Drive, VPSO said. Surveillance video shows a white pickup truck driving through the area before one suspect exited the vehicle and committed the thefts, VPSO said.

Vernon Sheriff: Four vehicles stolen at night by one suspect
Vernon Sheriff: Four vehicles stolen at night by one suspect(VPSO)

The four vehicles taken were unlocked with the keys inside of the vehicles, VPSO said.

Anyone with information can contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB Election Results
RECAP: Election Night - Oct. 14
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Ring of Fire Eclipse as seen in Odessa, Texas
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Eclipse 2023
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76

Latest News

NSU schedule change
NSU-SLU game moved to Thursday night; volleyball match moved up
Malik Herbert
Suspect wanted in connection with Monroe Street robbery
Alexander Finch Jr
Suspect wanted in connection with 4th Street shooting
La. OMV offering free identity theft protection until Oct. 31 due to cyber attack
SPORTSNITE: Lamar “Primetime” Gafford joins the show to breakdown Week 7 of HS football
SPORTSNITE: Lamar “Primetime” Gafford joins the show to breakdown Week 7 of HS football