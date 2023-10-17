2 wanted in connection with Culpepper Road homicide

Troyvonta Green and Mayon Jones Jr.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects are being sought by the Alexandria Police Department in connection with a homicide that occurred in the 2500 block of Culpepper Road on October 8.

Troyvonta Green, 26, of Alexandria, is wanted for second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Mayon Jones Jr., 23, of Alexandria, is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both might be in the Concordia Parish area.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward HERE. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit group, not a law enforcement agency.

