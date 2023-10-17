APD investigating West Sycamore shooting

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning (Oct. 17).

APD responded to the 2200 block of West Sycamore around 3 a.m. in reference to two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

