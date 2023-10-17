Cenla youth learn to become advocates for healthy choices

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Foundation hosted the Youth Summit on Healthy Behaviors, which gives Cenla students the opportunity to learn more about staying healthy. The summit houses over 600 students from eight school districts across Central Louisiana at the Country Inn and Suites in Pineville.

Students were immersed in breakout sessions focused on substance and alcohol misuse prevention, healthy eating/active living and tobacco prevention and control. It is an event where students learn how to become advocates for healthy choices and policy change in their schools and communities.

As part of the summit, the foundation brought the dance-based fitness program Jiggaerobics, which fuses “jigging,” an energetic Louisiana dance style, with a twist to it that involves aerobic exercises.

“You know we have to keep them moving,” said La-Donte Lotts, co-founder of Jiggaerobics. “Today is all about moving more, it’s about grooving more. We’re making fitness fun again. We’re making the students make sure they understand that fitness can be fun. It’s not ‘Aw I have to go work out, I have to do these sit-ups, I have to do these pushups.’ No! We can move, we can groove, and we can dance and have some fun!”

The summit gives junior high and high school students in Cenla a chance to stay healthy in some of the most important years of their lives. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, other than the first year of life, there is no other developmental period during which individuals grow more than during the period of adolescence.

Some behavior is especially important to support health into adulthood, including eating a nutritious diet, being active and getting an adequate amount of sleep. That is why the Rapides Foundation is taking the next step for students in the community to be advocates for health.

“Most of the participants are in youth advocate clubs, and they’ll go back and implement programming and events in their schools,” said Dallas Russel, program officer for the Rapides Foundation.

Dominique Teasley, one of the presenters at the summit, said many young people start on a bad path at this age, and she is helping to provide a better future.

“If we can prevent it, if we can give them education, give them causes and why people use and kind of prevent that, I think we can kind of fight the battle a little better,” Teasley said.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.