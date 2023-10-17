Georgetown’s chief of police arrested

GEORGETOWN, La. (KALB) - The Chief of Police for the Georgetown Police Department has been arrested following a complaint of malfeasance.

Louisiana State Police said the complaint against George Hinds, 51, accused him of collecting a cash payment on a traffic stop.

Hinds was booked into the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office’s jail on October 16 for malfeasance in office.

LSP will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

