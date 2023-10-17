Jena vs Bunkie named Week 8 Cool Game of the Week

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The undisputed Southern Air Cool Game of the Week for Week 8 is a battle of the undefeated Jena Giants and Bunkie Panthers in a game that could determine the winner of District 2-3A.

As we head into the final three weeks of the regular season, only 16 teams remain unbeaten. Jena and Bunkie are the last two remaining undefeated teams in Central Louisiana.

The Giants have owned the district in recent memory winning the last three district titles. However, Bunkie has had their eyes set on dethroning the Giants since the summer.

Jena won last year’s matchup over Bunkie 42-35.

Live coverage from the Week 8 Cool Game of the Week begins Friday, October 20 at 6 p.m. on News Channel 5.

