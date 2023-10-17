LCU drops out of NAIA Top 25 rankings despite remaining undefeated

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One week ago, Louisiana Christian made their first appearance in the NAIA Top 25 rankings (25) after starting the season 6-0.

However, despite coming off of a 52-7 win over Texas College over the weekend and extending their program-record winning streak to 13 games, the Wildcats dropped out of the Top 25 poll. LCU comes in at 26th in the country.

The Wildcats will have a chance to earn their way back into the standings in Week 8 with a road trip at #24 Ottawa (Arizona). Since joining the Sooner Athletic Conference, Louisiana Christian has not been able to knock off Ottawa.

Louisiana Christian currently sits atop of the SAC polls as the only undefeated team in the conference. A win over Ottawa would have the Wildcats in the driver’s seat to win their first conference championship in program history.

Kickoff from Surprise, Arizona will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.

