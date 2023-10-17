Man accused of firing gun when he catches kids rolling house during homecoming week

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Roger Dale Broderick, 71, of Welsh, is accused of firing a handgun when he found a group of...
Roger Dale Broderick, 71, of Welsh, is accused of firing a handgun when he found a group of juveniles rolling his house. All persons presumed innocent until proven guilty. (Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - A 71-year-old man was arrested after firing his gun when he caught a group of kids in Welsh toilet papering his house, authorities have confirmed.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, said the man went outside with a handgun to scare the juveniles off.

Roger Dale Broderick, of Welsh, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The incident happened around midnight on Monday, Oct. 16, the beginning of homecoming week in Welsh.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

