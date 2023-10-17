New Orleans Holocaust survivor reflects on war between Israel and Hamas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Holocaust survivor who came to the United States at age 14 said she is disheartened by the war between Israel and Hamas.

New Orleans’ Anne Levy was recognized Monday (Oct. 16) at a luncheon by the local chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women. Levy remembers the trauma that war creates and reflected on the horrors and hate that she experienced in the 1940s during the Holocaust.

“We survived as a family unit and that was unheard of,” Levy said. “After the war, there were no family units that survived. So, I’ve been blessed all along.”

Levy, now almost 88, said she never imagined seeing such hate and bigotry in 2023.

“It’s like the Holocaust all over again for a lot of those people in Israel, and also for the poor people in Gaza that do not believe in (Hamas) and that want to be free,” Levy said.

Levy said she is concerned about the lasting impacts this war will have on the children of Israel and Gaza.

“I’ve seen atrocities that shouldn’t have happened as a child,” Levy said. “Those poor children will be traumatized forever, because it doesn’t go away. I just pray that someone, somewhere will stand up as a leader and do something.”

Levy said she knows that hate and terror can happen anywhere, but she remains optimistic for a better future.

“We need to live in peace and learn to respect one another,” Levy said. “We need to respect other people and their religion, their color or whatever. We need to learn to live together in peace.”

