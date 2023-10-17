Shaq signs LSU star Angel Reese to Reebok

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU legend and the new President of Reebok Basketball, Shaquille O’Neal has signed LSU star Angel Reese to Reebok.

Reese is the first basketball athlete of the next generation.

In his first move as President of Reebok Basketball, Shaq has signed Angel Reese 👏



(via @NickDePaula) pic.twitter.com/tpGcgnL7Hi — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2023

Reese has been selected by the media as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year. The Tigers have also been predicted to win the 2023 SEC championship. Four other Tigers were chosen on the media’s preseason All-SEC team including transfers Hailey Van Lith and Anneesah Morrow.

Reese and Flau’Jae Johnson were also selected to the first-team All-SEC.

LSU is ranked as the preseason No. 1 for the first time in school history.

Kim Mulkey and her Tigers have reloaded with the No. 1 transfer class and No. 1 recruiting class including top player Mikalayh Williams.

LSU will open the season on Nov. 6 against Colorado in Las Vegas.

LSU was also selected to

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.