Shaq signs LSU star Angel Reese to Reebok

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU legend and the new President of Reebok Basketball, Shaquille O’Neal has signed LSU star Angel Reese to Reebok.

Reese is the first basketball athlete of the next generation.

Reese has been selected by the media as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year. The Tigers have also been predicted to win the 2023 SEC championship. Four other Tigers were chosen on the media’s preseason All-SEC team including transfers Hailey Van Lith and Anneesah Morrow.

Reese and Flau’Jae Johnson were also selected to the first-team All-SEC.

LSU is ranked as the preseason No. 1 for the first time in school history.

Kim Mulkey and her Tigers have reloaded with the No. 1 transfer class and No. 1 recruiting class including top player Mikalayh Williams.

LSU will open the season on Nov. 6 against Colorado in Las Vegas.

LSU was also selected to

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgetown
Georgetown’s chief of police arrested
Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges
New info revealed about roommate of NSU student killed in shooting
Alexander Finch Jr
Suspect wanted in connection with 4th Street shooting
Zachary Slaydon
UPDATE: Runaway juvenile has been located