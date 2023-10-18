Deputy arrested for alleged excessive force identified as supervisor

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for allegedly using excessive force while responding to a domestic violence incident, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

The sheriff identified the deputy as Staff Sergeant Seth Boudreaux and released body cam footage of the incident during a news conference on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Boudreaux was charged with simple battery and malfeasance in office. He has since been released from jail on a $5,500 bond.

Staff Sergeant Seth Boudreaux (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

The incident happened on Oct. 8 when several deputies were dispatched to a home in Prairieville where a man had allegedly pushed his wife against the wall in the presence of a 1-year-old child.

According to the sheriff, the man, identified as Darrin Regira Jr., tried to take the gun from the deputy and had to be restrained. While walking Regira to the sheriff’s unit, Regira allegedly tried to pull away from the deputy, and both of them went to the ground. Boudreaux then punched Regira, which was excessive force, he explained.

Sheriff Webre said Boudreaux, who was a supervisor, let his emotions get the best of him and used excessive force.

Boudreaux has been terminated, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Regira was charged with domestic abuse, battery, and child endangerment.

Darrin Regira (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

