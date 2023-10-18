LCU Homecoming Week set for Oct. 23-28

(Karen Carter / LCU)
By Dr. Elizabeth B. Clarke
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. - LCU’s annual jam-packed Homecoming and Spirit Week begins Monday culminating in the football game against Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

The 2023 Homecoming Court will be presented during the annual Homecoming Chapel service on Tuesday. The following students make up this year’s court:

Senior Court

  • Isabel Armand, exercise science-clinical wellness major from Opelousas
  • Gabrielle Daigle, nursing major from Crowley
  • Sydni Gross, psychology major from Lambertville, Michigan
  • Hannah Miller, math education major from Iowa
  • Camille Soileau, communication studies-public relations major from Ville Platte
  • Holly Tony, social work major from Haughton

Junior Court

  • Kate Campbell, exercise science major from Baton Rouge
  • Samantha McCollough, psychology major from Oakdale
  • Elisabeth McGrath, business administration-economics/finance major from Westlake

Sophomore Court

  • Camille Allgood, history major from Denham Springs
  • Skyler Garza, social work major from Stonewall

Freshmen Court

  • Grace Artigue, missions and ministry major from Opelousas
  • Annemarie Campbell, biology major from Patterson
  • Kayla Condrey, education major from Rayville

The 2023 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime of the game Saturday. Events scheduled for Homecoming Week include:

  • Homecoming Hoe-Down, Thursday, 7 p.m. at Lynn Alumni Center
  • Pep Rally/Bonfire, Friday, 8 p.m. at Lynn Alumni Center
  • Homecoming Parade, Saturday, 11 a.m. in the LCU Circle
  • Wildcat Carnival, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. near football stadium
  • Wildcat Tailgate, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. in Cottingham lot
  • Alumni Reunion Reception, Saturday, noon in Granberry Conference Center

