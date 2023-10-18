LCU Homecoming Week set for Oct. 23-28

PINEVILLE, La. - LCU’s annual jam-packed Homecoming and Spirit Week begins Monday culminating in the football game against Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

The 2023 Homecoming Court will be presented during the annual Homecoming Chapel service on Tuesday. The following students make up this year’s court:

Senior Court

Isabel Armand, exercise science-clinical wellness major from Opelousas

Gabrielle Daigle, nursing major from Crowley

Sydni Gross, psychology major from Lambertville, Michigan

Hannah Miller, math education major from Iowa

Camille Soileau, communication studies-public relations major from Ville Platte

Holly Tony, social work major from Haughton

Junior Court

Kate Campbell, exercise science major from Baton Rouge

Samantha McCollough, psychology major from Oakdale

Elisabeth McGrath, business administration-economics/finance major from Westlake

Sophomore Court

Camille Allgood, history major from Denham Springs

Skyler Garza, social work major from Stonewall

Freshmen Court

Grace Artigue, missions and ministry major from Opelousas

Annemarie Campbell, biology major from Patterson

Kayla Condrey, education major from Rayville

The 2023 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime of the game Saturday. Events scheduled for Homecoming Week include:

Homecoming Hoe-Down, Thursday, 7 p.m. at Lynn Alumni Center

Pep Rally/Bonfire, Friday, 8 p.m. at Lynn Alumni Center

Homecoming Parade, Saturday, 11 a.m. in the LCU Circle

Wildcat Carnival, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. near football stadium

Wildcat Tailgate, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. in Cottingham lot

Alumni Reunion Reception, Saturday, noon in Granberry Conference Center

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 LCU. All rights reserved.