LCU Homecoming Week set for Oct. 23-28
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. - LCU’s annual jam-packed Homecoming and Spirit Week begins Monday culminating in the football game against Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
The 2023 Homecoming Court will be presented during the annual Homecoming Chapel service on Tuesday. The following students make up this year’s court:
Senior Court
- Isabel Armand, exercise science-clinical wellness major from Opelousas
- Gabrielle Daigle, nursing major from Crowley
- Sydni Gross, psychology major from Lambertville, Michigan
- Hannah Miller, math education major from Iowa
- Camille Soileau, communication studies-public relations major from Ville Platte
- Holly Tony, social work major from Haughton
Junior Court
- Kate Campbell, exercise science major from Baton Rouge
- Samantha McCollough, psychology major from Oakdale
- Elisabeth McGrath, business administration-economics/finance major from Westlake
Sophomore Court
- Camille Allgood, history major from Denham Springs
- Skyler Garza, social work major from Stonewall
Freshmen Court
- Grace Artigue, missions and ministry major from Opelousas
- Annemarie Campbell, biology major from Patterson
- Kayla Condrey, education major from Rayville
The 2023 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime of the game Saturday. Events scheduled for Homecoming Week include:
- Homecoming Hoe-Down, Thursday, 7 p.m. at Lynn Alumni Center
- Pep Rally/Bonfire, Friday, 8 p.m. at Lynn Alumni Center
- Homecoming Parade, Saturday, 11 a.m. in the LCU Circle
- Wildcat Carnival, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. near football stadium
- Wildcat Tailgate, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. in Cottingham lot
- Alumni Reunion Reception, Saturday, noon in Granberry Conference Center
