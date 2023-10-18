LCU preps for Ottawa (AZ)

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This Saturday, LCU faces their toughest opponent yet in No. 24 Ottawa (Arizona), who is a top 10 passing team in the country.

Ottawa has only lost one game this year and that was to conference foe, Texas Wesleyan. If LCU wins this Saturday, they can put themselves in the driver’s seat to win the conference outright title.

The Wildcats currently lead the nation in sacks, and they hope to put that to use against a top-10 passing game in the country.

LCU leaves for Arizona on Thursday morning, their longest away game of the year. Kick-off is set for Saturday, October 21, at 6 p.m.

