LCU preps for Ottawa (AZ)

By Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This Saturday, LCU faces their toughest opponent yet in No. 24 Ottawa (Arizona), who is a top 10 passing team in the country.

Ottawa has only lost one game this year and that was to conference foe, Texas Wesleyan. If LCU wins this Saturday, they can put themselves in the driver’s seat to win the conference outright title.

The Wildcats currently lead the nation in sacks, and they hope to put that to use against a top-10 passing game in the country.

LCU leaves for Arizona on Thursday morning, their longest away game of the year. Kick-off is set for Saturday, October 21, at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgetown
Georgetown’s chief of police arrested
Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges
New info revealed about roommate of NSU student killed in shooting
Troyvonta Green and Mayon Jones Jr.
2 wanted in connection with Culpepper Road homicide
Zachary Slaydon
UPDATE: Runaway juvenile has been located

Latest News

Dylan Domangue previews the matchup between Pineville and ASH on Friday.
Preview: Pineville vs ASH
Dylan Domangue shares a preview of our undisputed Game of the Week for Week 8 between Jena and...
Preview: Jena vs Bunkie
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
Shaq signs LSU star Angel Reese to Reebok
Kim Mulkey
LSU ranked No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 Poll for first time in program history