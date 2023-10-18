Montgomery High bomb threat

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Due to a bomb threat, Montgomery High School students are being diverted, in accordance with the school’s evacuation plan.

Law enforcement is on the scene, searching the school.

This is a breaking news update. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

