Montgomery High bomb threat
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Due to a bomb threat, Montgomery High School students are being diverted, in accordance with the school’s evacuation plan.
Law enforcement is on the scene, searching the school.
This is a breaking news update. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
