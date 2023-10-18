Moonlight and Miracles Gala: Enter to win a Mercedes Bendz GLC!

Moonlight and Miracles
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Moonlight and Miracles Gala is back, and so is your chance to win this newly redesigned luxury Mercedes Bendz GLC!

Tickets are only $100 and all the money raised helps the patients and programs of the Oschner Cancer Institute. The winner will be selected on Nov. 13

Here’s how you can enter to win! CLICK HERE

