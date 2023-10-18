New name redesignation held for Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) hosted a redesignation ceremony for the newly named Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville. For over 118 years, LANG has served the Cenla community, the state and the nation. But on Wednesday, the new name brought change.

“Today marks a new chapter in the history of this installation,” said LANG Major General Keith Waddell.

A committee, made up of 14 military, local and state officials, reviewed 234 potential names and made their recommendations to the Adjutant General. After careful consideration, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell selected the name with the top number of votes from the committee: Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville. One of the focal points was the people of LANG.

“No past or present individual is more important than the team that we honor and recognize today as the Louisiana National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Waddell.

After 153 days of submissions, the name was a match.

“Our redesignation committee convened multiple times to consider all 234 submissions and select and rank the top six,” Maj. Gen. Waddell said. “I am happy to report that the committee’s recommendation for the new name was the number one of the top six.”

Gov. Jon Bel Edwards gave credit to Maj. Gen. Waddell’s leadership and said the people of the state inspire him but has a deeper tie to LANG.

“There’s not a group of Louisianans who inspire me as frequently or as deeply as the Louisiana National Guard,” Gov. Edwards said. “There’s a lot that’s changed over the last 118 years, and we want this installation to be as strong as it can possibly be for the next 100 years and beyond.”

While the name of this installation is changing, the mission does not. The installation will remain committed to supporting all training of the LANG and Department of Defense customers in support of military and emergency operations, both federal and state.

“This has always been a place for units to do training in an inclusive place for units to do training,” said Colonel Dirk Erickson. “So, my memories are not of the name. My memories are of the men and women I served with and of the missions I launched to go do from this location.”

