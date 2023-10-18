Suspect wannted in connection with West Sycamore Street homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to yet another shooting in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street on October 18, the second shooting in the area this week.

APD arrived at the scene around 12:42 a.m. and found the victim, De’Asia Mullins, 19, of Alexandria, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Mullins was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

It was determined that this was a domestic violence-related incident. APD is asking for help in finding Alfred Rue, IV, 25, of Alexandria, who is wanted in connection with this incident for one count of second degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

APD is also investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning (Oct. 17) in the same 2200 block of West Sycamore where two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

