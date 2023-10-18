Wiggins vs. Bishop: Recount for Rapides Parish Police Jury District B votes to be held Thursday

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A recount has been requested in the Rapides Parish Police Jury District B race from over the weekend, after Randy Wiggins lost to Joe Bishop by three votes.

Both are Republicans.

Bishop, who is the incumbent, had 1,648 votes to Wiggins’ 1,645 votes. The Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Office told News Channel 5 that Wiggins made the recount request on Tuesday, and it will take place Thursday morning at the courthouse.

The votes will be recounted three times by hand. We’ll let you know the outcome.

