13-year-old in custody following shooting incident at Thibodaux High School football game

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THIBODAUX, LA (WVUE) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm, following a shooting incident near a Thibodaux High School football game, Police Chief Bryan Zeringue confirmed.

The incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 6 during a game between Thibodaux High School and Hahnville High School.

Law enforcement officials providing security at the game reported hearing 5-6 gunshots from outside the stadium’s west side shortly before 8:30 p.m. The sound triggered a stadium evacuation, prompting authorities and school officials to suspend the game and clear the premises.

Despite an immediate search by officers from both the Thibodaux Police Department and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, no crime scene, victims, or property damage were identified on the night of the incident.

However, a medical event involving a student-athlete was reported, though it was clarified to be unrelated to the shooting, and no injuries linked to the gunshots were recorded.

The investigation revealed that the gunfire followed a fight between two groups of juveniles in the stadium parking lot. The suspect, who was not part of the initial altercation, allegedly opened fire on one group as they were leaving the scene.

The 13-year-old male suspect fled post-incident but was identified, located, and arrested without resistance on Oct. 18. The investigation also uncovered the crime scene, where additional evidence was found.

The juvenile, whose name remains undisclosed due to his age, is being held at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Center as he awaits upcoming court proceedings.

