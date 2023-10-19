APD investigating shooting in the 2300 block of South MacArthur Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night (Oct. 18) in the 2300 block of South MacArthur Drive around 9:46 p.m.

APD said that one person suffered from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two other shootings happened on Wednesday in Alexandria, including in the 600 block of MacArthur Drive and in the 2900 block of 3rd Street.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

