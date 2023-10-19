APD investigating shooting in the 2300 block of South MacArthur Drive

(MGN image)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night (Oct. 18) in the 2300 block of South MacArthur Drive around 9:46 p.m.

APD said that one person suffered from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two other shootings happened on Wednesday in Alexandria, including in the 600 block of MacArthur Drive and in the 2900 block of 3rd Street.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derryon Baines
Suspect arrested following Montgomery High School bomb threat
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Alfred Rue IV
Suspect wanted in connection with West Sycamore Street homicide
Wiggins vs. Bishop: Recount for Rapides Parish Police Jury District B votes to be held Thursday
Troyvonta Green and Mayon Jones Jr.
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Culpepper Road homicide

Latest News

Lina Williams
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
Demorriae Means
Arrest made for shooting in 600-block of MacArthur Drive
Rapides Parish Police Jury District B recount of votes finalized
Stacy Blomquist has the latest news out of the Kisatchie National Forest.
Latest from the Kisatchie National Forest