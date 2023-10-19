Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputy accused of malfeasance in office

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been accused of committing malfeasance in office.

According to Louisiana State Police, Connie Thomas, 54, of Marksville, has been accused of distributing law enforcement sensitive information to a subject of an active criminal investigation. He was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Jail on October 19.

LSP will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity link.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derryon Baines
Suspect arrested following Montgomery High School bomb threat
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Alfred Rue IV
Suspect wanted in connection with West Sycamore Street homicide
Wiggins vs. Bishop: Recount for Rapides Parish Police Jury District B votes to be held Thursday
Troyvonta Green and Mayon Jones Jr.
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Culpepper Road homicide

Latest News

Dylan Domangue has the latest from Natchitoches, where the NSU football team is returning to...
NSU football to honor Ronnie Caldwell
A recount of votes requested in the Rapides Parish Police Jury District B race from over the...
Rapides Parish Police Jury District B recount of votes finalized
Demorriae Means
Arrest made for shooting in 600-block of MacArthur Drive
Alexandria police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 600...
Arrest made for shooting in 600-block of MacArthur Drive