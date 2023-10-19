Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputy accused of malfeasance in office

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been accused of committing malfeasance in office.

According to Louisiana State Police, Connie Thomas, 54, of Marksville, has been accused of distributing law enforcement sensitive information to a subject of an active criminal investigation. He was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Jail on October 19.

LSP will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity link.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.