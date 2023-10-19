NSU will move forward with season Thursday against SLU, will honor Caldwell throughout

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - One week after the tragic passing of a beloved teammate and Demons’ safety Ronnie Caldwell, Northwestern State will move forward with their season as they will face Southeastern University in a conference matchup Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Demons will see many familiar faces on the other sideline in the yellow and gold, one being former Demons’ quarterback Zach Clement, who was a very good friend of Caldwell and of the team.

“With the transfer portal, people come and go,” said NSU head coach Brad Laird. “Sometimes we look too much into the X’s and O’s and the football part of things, but at the end of the day, it is about relationships, and that is what you have seen with our guys. It is what you have seen with players that have been here and left, it just so happens to be that we are going to play one that just left, and he happens to be the quarterback and a great friend of ours.”

Neither team has found the win column up to this point in the season, but the Demons are ready to get back into Turpin Stadium and play under the lights with heavy hearts and dedicate not just the upcoming game but the rest of the season to Ronnie Caldwell.

Each week, Coach Laird gives the team a word to ponder as they prepare for every Saturday’s matchup, and this week’s word was honor. The team will be honoring Ronnie by doing what he would want them to do, play the game.

“I am personally excited,” said Demons’ tight end Chance Newman. “The opinions around the locker room may vary, but at the end of the day, it is for the right reasons that we are going to play on a Thursday. As long as everyone is bought into it and why we are playing for Ronnie this Thursday, so we can go celebrate his life on Friday and Saturday, then we will be alright.”

Northwestern State will honor Caldwell before the game and throughout the game Thursday night.

