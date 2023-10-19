Peabody’s Depass is first class: Dartavian Depass finished with 203 yards, 3 TDS against St. Mary’s

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody’s Dartavian Depass, or “Obama,” as his teammates call him, was determined to put on a show last week against St. Mary’s, and he did just that as he had 203 total yards and three touchdowns.

“Dartavian is a game breaker man, he is always one missed tackle from hitting his head on the goal post,” said Warhorses’ head coach Harry Coleman.

“I wanted to dominate,” said Depass. “There is not much I can say when you step on the 50-yard line, so I just came out and dominated.”

Depass is one of the most explosive receivers in Central Louisiana and his teammates said he is the one who brings the energy to each play.

“No one checks him,” said Warhorses quarterback Larry Roberts. “I have yet to see somebody stop him, so can’t nobody game plan against us.”

Depass followed Coach Coleman to Peabody when he was named the Warhorses’ head coach last season, and he said it was an opportunity he could not pass up.

“He brings something that you can’t teach, which is speed, his instincts of the game and his knowledge of the game,” said Coleman. “Him being my nephew means football is in our blood.”

“I feel like I am the missing piece because the offensive has weapons, but I take a big part of what the offense needs,” said Depass. “The offense needs an all-around player, a player who is going to get the ball, a player who is a go-getter.”

Last season, Depass suffered a broken collarbone in Week 3 against Logansport, which caused him to miss a few weeks of the season, but as Peabody’s true warhorse and leader, he was ready to take charge this season.

“He guides me,” said Roberts. “He makes sure that I am good. Before every drive, he comes to me and gives me a speech and makes sure that I am on my A-game.”

“It was tough last year watching the team play knowing I had an injury, but I just kept my head up and the time has come,” said Depass.

Through seven weeks of the season, Dartavian has 14 touchdowns and 1,120 yards, and with Coach Coleman as his uncle and a former LSU star, he said he is ready to take his game to the next level and set his own standard.

“I want him to be better than me, better than I ever was,” said Coleman. “He always wants to compete. I love that in him, and he brings out the best in his teammates as well.”

For his competitive drive and ability to be a game-changer in any situation, Dartavian Depass is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

