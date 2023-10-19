Photo of horse shopping at ‘favorite store’ goes viral

A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)(Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
By Brandon Robinson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A Facebook post showing an unusual scene at a store in Kentucky has gone viral.

In the Tuesday post shared by Bobby Inguagiato, a photo of a horse is seen as it roams the aisles at the Hazard Tractor Supply.

According to the post, the animal wanted to pick out its own feed bucket “at his favorite store.”

Store employees apparently said it wasn’t against the store’s rules for the horse to be inside.

People responding to the post comment that the horse is named Reno and is owned by Whitney Bailey.

The officials City of Hazard X account also commented on the photo.

“We love our @tractorsupply,” the comment reads.

The post has thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

The sight of the horse is definitely something you don’t see everyday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derryon Baines
Suspect arrested following Montgomery High School bomb threat
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Alfred Rue IV
Suspect wanted in connection with West Sycamore Street homicide
Wiggins vs. Bishop: Recount for Rapides Parish Police Jury District B votes to be held Thursday
Troyvonta Green and Mayon Jones Jr.
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Culpepper Road homicide

Latest News

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputy accused of malfeasance in office
Dylan Domangue has the latest from Natchitoches, where the NSU football team is returning to...
NSU football to honor Ronnie Caldwell
Walmart, Aldi are lowering Thanksgiving prices for the holiday season.
Walmart, Aldi lowering prices for Thanksgiving meals to help families combat inflation
A recount of votes requested in the Rapides Parish Police Jury District B race from over the...
Rapides Parish Police Jury District B recount of votes finalized
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate