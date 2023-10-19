Rapides Parish Police Jury District B recount of votes finalized

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A recount of votes requested in the Rapides Parish Police Jury District B race from over the weekend, after Randy Wiggins lost to Joe Bishop by three votes, has been finalized.

The Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Office said after three by-hand recounts, the numbers were correct and Bishop had the most votes.

Bishop, who is the incumbent, had 1,648 votes to Wiggins’ 1,645 votes. We were told that Wiggins made the recount request on Tuesday. Both are Republicans.

