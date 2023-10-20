16-year-old girl struck by vehicle while walking to school in Kenner has died

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old female who was struck by a vehicle while she was walking to school on Tuesday, Oct. 10, has died.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Vintage Drive and Chateau Pontet-Canet, according to Kenner police.

The victim was taken to a hospital and airlifted to Children’s Hospital where she remained in critical condition until she died from her injuries on Thurs, Oct. 19.

The coroner’s office identified the girl as Rahma Cheema.

The vehicle was traveling in the eastbound direction on Vintage Drive when the teen was struck in the street. A spokesperson for Kenner police says no charges will be filed. The driver’s speed was reportedly below the speed limit and her phone activity showed she was not on the phone at the time of the crash.

