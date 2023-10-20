KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 8 winners

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 8, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

The playoffs are just four weeks away. Mary Margaret Ellison has held a steady lead over the rest of the sports team in her weekly picks at 27-10 overall. Dylan Domangue and Nigel Dyson are tied for second at 23-13.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Jena vs Bunkie:

  • Dylan’s Picks: Jena 42-38
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bunkie 48-42
  • Nigel’s Pick: Bunkie 49-42

Grant vs Peabody:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Peabody 35-20
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Peabody 35-21
  • Nigel’s Pick: Peabody 42-28

ASH vs Pineville:

  • Dylan’s Pick: ASH 36-12
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 48-6
  • Nigel’s Pick: ASH 45-6

Buckeye vs Caldwell Parish:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Caldwell Parish 40-26
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Buckeye 40-28
  • Nigel’s Pick: Caldwell Parish 38-20

Menard vs Rosepine:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Menard 23-16
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Menard 20-13
  • Nigel’s Pick: Menard 21-14

