KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 8 winners
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 8, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.
The playoffs are just four weeks away. Mary Margaret Ellison has held a steady lead over the rest of the sports team in her weekly picks at 27-10 overall. Dylan Domangue and Nigel Dyson are tied for second at 23-13.
KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.
Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Jena vs Bunkie:
- Dylan’s Picks: Jena 42-38
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bunkie 48-42
- Nigel’s Pick: Bunkie 49-42
Grant vs Peabody:
- Dylan’s Pick: Peabody 35-20
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Peabody 35-21
- Nigel’s Pick: Peabody 42-28
ASH vs Pineville:
- Dylan’s Pick: ASH 36-12
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 48-6
- Nigel’s Pick: ASH 45-6
Buckeye vs Caldwell Parish:
- Dylan’s Pick: Caldwell Parish 40-26
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Buckeye 40-28
- Nigel’s Pick: Caldwell Parish 38-20
Menard vs Rosepine:
- Dylan’s Pick: Menard 23-16
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Menard 20-13
- Nigel’s Pick: Menard 21-14
