KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 8 winners

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 8, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

The playoffs are just four weeks away. Mary Margaret Ellison has held a steady lead over the rest of the sports team in her weekly picks at 27-10 overall. Dylan Domangue and Nigel Dyson are tied for second at 23-13.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Jena vs Bunkie:

Dylan’s Picks: Jena 42-38

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bunkie 48-42

Nigel’s Pick: Bunkie 49-42

Grant vs Peabody:

Dylan’s Pick: Peabody 35-20

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Peabody 35-21

Nigel’s Pick: Peabody 42-28

ASH vs Pineville:

Dylan’s Pick: ASH 36-12

Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 48-6

Nigel’s Pick: ASH 45-6

Buckeye vs Caldwell Parish:

Dylan’s Pick: Caldwell Parish 40-26

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Buckeye 40-28

Nigel’s Pick: Caldwell Parish 38-20

Menard vs Rosepine:

Dylan’s Pick: Menard 23-16

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Menard 20-13

Nigel’s Pick: Menard 21-14

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.