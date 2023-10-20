A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say

Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police said.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Wilkinson was taken from the home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the fatal shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demorriae Means
Arrest made for shooting in 600-block of MacArthur Drive
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputy accused of malfeasance in office
Lina Williams
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
APD investigating shooting in the 2300 block of South MacArthur Drive
Rapides Parish Police Jury District B recount of votes finalized

Latest News

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
President Joe Biden talks to reporters aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop in at...
US commitment to Ukraine a central question as Biden meets with EU heads during congressional chaos
Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with...
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee leaves the Republican caucus...
Republicans are facing death threats as the election for speaker gets mired in personal feuds