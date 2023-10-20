Police arrest NSU student in Ronnie Caldwell homicide case

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department has made an arrest they say is in connection with the death of NSU student Ronnie Caldwell.

NPD said Maurice Campbell II, 22, of Memphis, has been arrested for obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Campbell was a teammate of Caldwell. He was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, NPD responded to the 3800 block of University Parkway where Caldwell, 21, of Manor, Texas, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office as a result of his injuries.

NPD also arrested John McIntosh, 27, of Natchitoches, for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. McIntosh was the roommate of Caldwell. He was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. There is still no confirmation if the arrest is connected with Caldwell’s death.

Concerning the arrest of Campbell, NSU released this statement:

“Friday morning Northwestern State University was made aware of the off-campus arrest of an NSU student by the City of Natchitoches Police Department. At NSU, we prioritize the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff and take any legal matters involving members of our university community seriously. We understand that this news may be concerning and want to assure the public that we are actively monitoring the situation and cooperating with the authorities to determine any additional action that the university should take at this time. NSU is currently unable to comment on the ongoing investigation but will update the university community as more information becomes available. It is important to remember that an arrest does not imply guilt and we must respect the legal process and the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise. We want to emphasize that the alleged actions of one individual do not reflect the values and principles of our institution. NSU is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the legal process. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time. Any inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the City of Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.”

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

