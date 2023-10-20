NSU, SLU honor Ronnie Caldwell with emotional display on first play from scrimmage

By Dylan Domangue and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - It has been an emotional week for the Northwestern State community.

Last Thursday, Demons’ football player Ronnie Caldwell was shot and killed at his apartment complex off campus in Natchitoches. Caldwell was a junior defensive back on this year’s team.

Seven days after the tragic death, the team took the field for the first time in a Thursday night home game against Southeastern. NSU players wore shirts with Caldwell’s name and jersey number during walk-throughs. Both teams wore helmet decals with Caldwell’s initials.

Southeastern received the opening kickoff and their offense took the field first led by quarterback Zachary Clement. Clement spent four years in Natchitoches before transferring to Southeastern this past offseason. Players had told News Channel 5 that Clement had a strong relationship with Caldwell on and off the field.

Across the line of scrimmage, Northwestern State lined up with 10 players, one shy of the normal 11. In place of that open position, NSU played Caldwell’s #23 jersey in position to where he would have lined up.

On the first play from scrimmage, Clement took the snap, jogged up the middle and took a knee next to Caldwell’s jersey. Caldwell was honored with a tackle on the play against his former teammate and friend.

Both teams gathered around the jersey to pay tribute to the beloved Northwestern State teammate.

