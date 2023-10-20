Second Chance Job Fair provides fresh start, opportunities in manufacturing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On October 20, Louisiana Central in partnership with United Way of Central Louisiana hosted a second chance job fair at the Alexandria Mall. It is an event designed to connect people who have faced challenges, including those previously incarcerated, with opportunities in the region’s manufacturing sector. For individuals at the second chance job fair, getting a fresh start is a step in the right direction.

“For Louisiana Central as an economic development agency, we really want to expose our community members to the opportunities that a career in manufacturing can provide,” said Javonti Thomas, program coordinator for Louisiana Central.

Here in Central Louisiana, the manufacturing industry brings opportunities to put individuals on a better path.

“For someone maybe looking for a second chance, that can be a door-opener for them,” Thomas said. “Careers in manufacturing supply some of the highest wages on average in this region and when you’re thinking about someone who may be transitioning into sort of trying to get into a different life for themselves, a career in manufacturing is something that can help get them on their feet.”

Attendees had the opportunity to connect with local employers, gain insight through workshops and informational sessions and connect with professionals and peers in the field. In some cases, a second chance is all that an individual needs.

“We believe in second chances,” said Donald Lacombe, organizational development coordinator for AFCO Industries, Inc. “Everybody needs a second chance. So, what we do is give them an opportunity to come back and prove themself and be able to pay for their children and pay for all the things that they need to.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.