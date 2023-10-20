Sen. Kennedy speaks out against proposal that would allow seniors to appeal standardized test score

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is speaking out on the EXCELL appeals process approved by BESE.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KALB) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is speaking out on the EXCELL appeals process approved by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) that would allow seniors to appeal their LEAP test scores to push them through for graduation.

The appeals proposal was introduced back in June and was approved on October 11 to move forward to the state legislature.

Of the eight states that still require a minimum test score for graduation, Louisiana, until June, was the only state that did not have an appeals process.

Under the appeal program, students would still be required to complete all other graduation requirements. But if a student were to fail the standardized test, they could appeal and be tasked with a different variation of showing they possess the required knowledge to graduate.

Senator Kennedy on the Senate floor spoke out against the proposal saying our kids are better than that:

“This rule change is going in front of the Louisiana legislature for an oversight hearing in the Senate Education Committee and the House Education Committee. And, I hope that either the Senate or House, and hopefully both will say, ‘No.’ Because this change represents what President George Bush called the soft bigotry of low expectations. It’s got no place in this country, and it’s got no place in my state.”

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy

The public comment period is over and the proposal awaits discussion by both the State House and Senate, where if approved it will go to the governor for his signature.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputy accused of malfeasance in office
Demorriae Means
Arrest made for shooting in 600-block of MacArthur Drive
Lina Williams
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
APD investigating shooting in the 2300 block of South MacArthur Drive
Rapides Parish Police Jury District B recount of votes finalized

Latest News

DEVELOPING: Shooting near Levin Street in Alexandria
On October 20, Louisiana Central in partnership with United Way of Central Louisiana hosted a...
Second Chance Job Fair provides fresh start, opportunities in manufacturing
The Natchitoches Police Department has made an arrest they say is in connection with the death...
Police arrest NSU student in Ronnie Caldwell homicide case
Louisiana Central in partnership with United Way of Central Louisiana hosted a second chance...
Second Chance Job Fair provides fresh start, opportunities in manufacturing