Shredfest 2023 yields over 30K pounds of paper documents

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This year’s Shredfest was a great way for the community to connect with KALB and Security Mobile Shredding, and the turnout was a great one!

The event brought the Cenla community together to not only help declutter their paper items that have been stored away but also help protect their identity in the process.

“It keeps everybody protected. We know that in this generation that we’re living in, crime is on the increase steadily. People are learning how to hack into computers now and steal identities electronically. I can help them with the paper media,” said Sheree Gaspard, owner of Security Mobile Shredding.

The majority of identity theft and fraud can be traced back to paper documents. But with the help of KALB, Walmart and Security Mobile Shredding, everyone got the chance to help keep their identity safe.

“More and more people are educated as to how people are stealing our identity, so they know the importance of keeping all of their information confidential. So even if it’s junk and trash, it’s got your name on it, it’s got your personal information. That needs to be shredded,” Gaspard said.

In total, over 30,000 pounds filled with paper documents were sent to the shredder and gave people a reason to say “out of sight, out of mind.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.