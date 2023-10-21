2023 5th Quarter Week 8 Scores

By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Parkway27Nat Central26
ASH50Pineville14

4A Scores

Tioga13Neville44
Grant16Peabody45
LaGrange20Leesville62

3A Scores

Jena38Bunkie22
Buckeye47Caldwell Parish42
Bolton0Marksville56

2A Scores

Many38Jonesboro-Hodge6
Southern Lab42Avoyelles8
Winnfield6Red River26
Mansfield61Lakeview18
Menard16Rosepine0
Pickering0Oakdale53

1A Scores

St. Mary’s49Montgomery0
LaSalle6Logansport60
Northwood-Lena0Rayville52
Block32Delhi Charter74

