2023 5th Quarter Week 8 Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Parkway 27 Nat Central 26 ASH 50 Pineville 14

4A Scores

Tioga 13 Neville 44 Grant 16 Peabody 45 LaGrange 20 Leesville 62

3A Scores

Jena 38 Bunkie 22 Buckeye 47 Caldwell Parish 42 Bolton 0 Marksville 56

2A Scores

Many 38 Jonesboro-Hodge 6 Southern Lab 42 Avoyelles 8 Winnfield 6 Red River 26 Mansfield 61 Lakeview 18 Menard 16 Rosepine 0 Pickering 0 Oakdale 53

1A Scores

St. Mary’s 49 Montgomery 0 LaSalle 6 Logansport 60 Northwood-Lena 0 Rayville 52 Block 32 Delhi Charter 74

