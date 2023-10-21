2023 5th Quarter Week 8 Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:
5A Scores
|Parkway
|27
|Nat Central
|26
|ASH
|50
|Pineville
|14
4A Scores
|Tioga
|13
|Neville
|44
|Grant
|16
|Peabody
|45
|LaGrange
|20
|Leesville
|62
3A Scores
|Jena
|38
|Bunkie
|22
|Buckeye
|47
|Caldwell Parish
|42
|Bolton
|0
|Marksville
|56
2A Scores
|Many
|38
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|6
|Southern Lab
|42
|Avoyelles
|8
|Winnfield
|6
|Red River
|26
|Mansfield
|61
|Lakeview
|18
|Menard
|16
|Rosepine
|0
|Pickering
|0
|Oakdale
|53
1A Scores
|St. Mary’s
|49
|Montgomery
|0
|LaSalle
|6
|Logansport
|60
|Northwood-Lena
|0
|Rayville
|52
|Block
|32
|Delhi Charter
|74
