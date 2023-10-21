Alexandria man wanted for attempted murder after 4 victims shot on Kelly Street

L’darius T. Taylor
L’darius T. Taylor(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is wanted for four counts of attempted second degree murder following a shooting on October 20, around 6:41 p.m., in the 1900 block of Kelly Street.

The Alexandria Police Department said four victims were shot and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

L’darius T. Taylor, 42, of Alexandria, is wanted in connection with the shooting. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact APD.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

KALB was on the scene on Friday night:

Police are investigating a shooting on Kelly Street in Alexandria on October 20.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

