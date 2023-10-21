DEVELOPING: Shooting near Kelly Street in Alexandria

Police on the scene of a shooting on Kelly Street in Alexandria, La.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Police are investigating a shooting on Kelly Street in Alexandria this evening.

We have reached out to the Alexandria Police Department for information but were told we would have to wait for a press release.

We have multiple reports from neighbors of hearing multiple gunshots.

Stay with us as we learn more.

