Jena’s Coach Roark discusses 38-22 win over Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Jena Head Coach Jay Roark joined the 5th Quarter Post Game Show after his 38-22 win over Bunkie in the Week 8 Game of the Week. Jena moves on to 8-0 on the year and is looking like a team that can make a genuine push to the Super Dome this year. The game also put the Giants in the driver’s seat for their fourth straight district title.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.