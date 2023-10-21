Jena’s Coach Roark discusses 38-22 win over Bunkie

Jena Head Coach Jay Roark joined the 5th Quarter Post Game Show after his 38-22 win over Bunkie in the Week 8 Game of the Week.
By Nigel Dyson and Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Jena Head Coach Jay Roark joined the 5th Quarter Post Game Show after his 38-22 win over Bunkie in the Week 8 Game of the Week. Jena moves on to 8-0 on the year and is looking like a team that can make a genuine push to the Super Dome this year. The game also put the Giants in the driver’s seat for their fourth straight district title.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputy accused of malfeasance in office
Demorriae Means
Arrest made for shooting in 600-block of MacArthur Drive
Lina Williams
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
APD investigating shooting in the 2300 block of South MacArthur Drive
Rapides Parish Police Jury District B recount of votes finalized

Latest News

Pineville retires Cody Ford's #74 jersey
Pineville retires Cody Ford’s #74 jersey
Pineville honored one of the most famous alumni to put on the Pineville uniform by giving him a...
Pineville retires Cody Ford’s #74 jersey
Jena Head Coach Jay Roark joined the 5th Quarter Post Game Show after his 38-22 win over Bunkie...
Jena’s Coach Roark discusses 38-22 win over Bunkie
Plays of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 8 Play of the Week