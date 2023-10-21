Pineville retires Cody Ford’s #74 jersey

Pineville honored one of the most famous alumni to put on the Pineville uniform by giving him a framed jersey.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Cody Ford has a long list of accomplishments in his football career.

Ford is a former three-star recruit out of high school who went on to become an All-American at Oklahoma before being drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft. Ford is a current member of the Cincinnati Bengals

However, Friday night’s jersey retirement at his alma mater, Pineville High School, is among the top of those achievements.

During halftime of the Rebels’ game against Alexandria Senior High, the school retired Ford’s #74 jersey. The team honored one of the most famous alumni to put on the Pineville uniform by giving him a framed jersey. Pineville also painted the number 74 underneath the midfield logo.

Ford spent the game roaming the Pineville sideline, watching film and giving advice to the high school players.

