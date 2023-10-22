LSU dominates Army in Homecoming game

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU shutout the Army Black Knights in Death Valley for their homecoming game on Saturday, October 21.

The Tigers left the Black Knights scoreless in a 62-0 victory.

The Tigers have a bye week before taking on Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, November 4.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest NSU student in Ronnie Caldwell homicide case
Police on the scene of a shooting on Kelly Street in Alexandria, La.
Police investigating shooting on Kelly Street in Alexandria
Plays of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 8 Play of the Week
KALB's 5th Quarter
2023 5th Quarter Week 8 Scores
L’darius T. Taylor
Alexandria man wanted for attempted murder after 4 victims shot on Kelly Street